Weather Alert: Severe storms Sunday evening

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storms will be severe Sunday evening, producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall across the state. This has prompted a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Day.

These storms, in western and north central Kansas Sunday afternoon, will move to the southeast through the evening, arriving near Wichita around 8-9 pm. By midnight, these storms should push to the east, out of our area.

The main threats with these storms will be 80 mph wind gusts, very large hail (around 3" in diameter), and heavy rainfall.

Once the storms end, lows will drop into the 50s and 60s overnight with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Monday will bring a mostly sunny start to the day, highs back in the mid 80s, and another chance for storms. These storms will be very spotty, arriving in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s on Tuesday. We'll have more storms Wednesday afternoon and evening, then highs will warm into the low 90s on Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms, some severe with damaging wind and large hail. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon/evening storms. Wind: SW/N 5-10. High: 86.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE light. Low: 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15; gusty. High: 84.

Wed: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy with overnight isolated storms.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy with afternoon/evening storms.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers/storms possible.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 72 Partly cloudy.

