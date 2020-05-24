Weather Alert: Severe storms later today

A slow moving cold front will move through western Kansas today, igniting scattered strong to severe storms mainly after 5 P.M. Golf ball size hail and wind gusts of 60-70 m.p.h. will be possible. The cluster of storms will move into central Kansas during the overnight hours and should weaken through early morning Monday. More rain and thunderstorms are expected Memorial Day, however the threat shifts from severe weather to flash flooding as some areas will see 1-3" rainfall amounts. Overall, soggy weather today through the end of the holiday weekend.

Look for highs to reach the 80s most areas today, with 60s and 70s expected on Memorial Day. Mainly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday, will keep temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We start to dry out by the end of the week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Flash Flood Watch SUN PM - MON Evening***

Today: Mostly cloudy with storms in the evening. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 85.

Tonight: Storms continue. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 64.

Memorial Day: Off and on showers/storms, heavy rain likely. Wind: SE/N 5-15. High: 74.

Monday night: Scattered showers/storms with heavy rain ending. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 58.

Tue: High: 73. Mostly cloudy with a few storms.

Wed: High: 76. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers/storms.

Thu: High: 76. Low: 62. Partly cloudy, a few late day storms.

Fri: High: 78. Low: 62. Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.