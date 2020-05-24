Weather Alert: Severe storms possible Sunday evening

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says storms could become severe Sunday evening.

Scattered storms will develop late Sunday afternoon in western Kansas and they will move into the central part of the state in the evening/overnight. The primary threat with severe storms will be large hail, but damaging wind gusts and flooding will also be possible.

Storms will continue, off and on, through Memorial Day. The threat for severe weather will decrease on Monday, but a few strong storms could be possible.

Rain chances will end for western Kansas Monday evening, but off and on showers/storms will continue for central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday as a front stalls over the eastern part of the state.

Highs will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday and Tuesday behind this front.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms likely, some severe. Wind: S/SE 10-20; gusty. Low: 64.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: SE/NW 5-15.

Tomorrow night: Storm chances continue, off and on. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 58.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Wind: N 5-10. High: 75.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 60. Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers/storms.

Thu: High: 77. Low: 62. Partly cloudy, a few late day storms.

Fri: High: 75. Low: 60. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 77. Low: 58. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 80. Low: 60. Partly cloudy.