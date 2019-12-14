Weather Alert: Snow and freezing rain Sun and Mon

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says winter weather will take over for the next few days, with snow and freezing rain possible.

We’ll have a few rounds of winter weather possible over the next few days. The first will happen this evening into the first half of the day tomorrow. Flurries will be possible this evening, from the northwest, for most of western Kansas by 10 p.m. and into central Kansas by 11 p.m. Overnight, snow will be possible for most, with a wintry mix possible for south central and southeastern Kansas (mainly along and south of the Turnpike). That will continue through early Sunday afternoon (before it moves to the east). This area (Wichita and folks to the southeast) will have the best chance for some slick roads, with that rain/snow mix possible.

The second round of snow will arrive Sunday night. Light snow will start in western Kansas around 8-9 p.m. Sunday, moving to the east, into south central Kansas after midnight. Snow will continue to move to the east, into southeastern Kansas by 9-10 a.m. Monday, exiting the entire state by Monday afternoon.

Snow totals could reach 2-4” for north central Kansas (including Hays, Salina and Concordia) with 1-2” for Garden City, Hutchinson Dodge City. Wichita and other areas to the south could get up to an inch of accumulation.

Lows will drop into the teens tonight with highs in the 30s tomorrow. We’ll stay in the 30s through Tuesday (sunshine returns by then) before we get back into the 40s for the rest of the week (with sunny skies).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Sunday 6 A.M. to Noon Monday ***

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with flurries late. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Freezing drizzle/snow mix. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. High: 33.

Tomorrow night: Rain/snow mix turning to snow. Wind: N 10-15; gusty. Low: 23.

Monday: Morning flurries then mostly sunny afternoon. Wind: NW 10-15; gusty. High: 33.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 18 Sunny

Wed: High: 44 Low: 16 Sunny

Thu: High: 48 Low: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy

Fri: High: 40 Low: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy

Sat: High: 48 Low: 23 Sunny.