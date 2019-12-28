Weather Alert: Snow into northwestern Kansas into Sunday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says rain will end this evening for central and eastern Kansas, but snow will move into the western part of the state.

As the showers and storms we've had throughout the day move to the east into the evening, another round of winter weather will move into the state from the west.

Snow showers will be possible by about 6 p.m. Saturday in western Kansas. Snow will continue, especially for northwestern Kansas overnight into the day on Sunday. By Sunday afternoon, flurries will end for northwestern Kansas, moving into the northcentral part of the state. Any chance for snow will end Sunday evening across the state. By then, 1-3" will be possible in northwestern Kansas, with little to no accumulation for the rest of western and northcentral Kansas.

Highs will drop into the 30s and low 40s behind this system on Sunday. It will be pretty windy, with gusts around 40 mph possible for the end of the weekend.

Sunshine will be back on Monday and it will stick around through the start of the New Year. We'll get warmer by then, with highs back into the low 50s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/NW 10-15; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Tomorrow night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 28.

Monday: Sunny. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 44.

Tue: High: 46. Low: 26. Sunny.

Wed: High: 53. Low: 28. Sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 50. Low: 30. Sunny.

Sat: High: 52. Low: 32. Sunny.