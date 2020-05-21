Weather Alert Thursday: Western Kansas in slight risk area for severe weather

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a few showers and storms can be found across Kansas this morning, but this is only the appetizer.

The main course will be strong to severe storms this afternoon firing over western Kansas and moving across the state tonight. Large hail, damaging wind, and heavy rainfall are expected with the strongest storms.

In the Wichita area, prepare for some strong midday storms, but the better chance of both rain and severe weather will happen after midnight. While the storm complex moving out of western Kansas will weaken as it moves east, heavy rain, gusty wind, and some hail are possible between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday.

After a stormy start to Friday across south-central Kansas, we should see a break in the activity Friday afternoon, Friday night, and most of Saturday.

It is going to be a hot start to the holiday weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s. However, Sunday and Memorial Day is looking much cooler as we fall back into the 70s. Showers and storms promise to ruin some Saturday afternoon and Sunday plans. Rain is possible on Monday morning, but hopefully, we can salvage Memorial Day afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms; then mostly cloudy skies. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 75.

Tonight: Storms, some severe, mainly after midnight. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 63.

Tomorrow: Storms early; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/N 5-15. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SE 5-10. Low: 65.

Sat: High: 89. Low: 66. Breezy & hot; strong storms late.

Sun: High: 82. Low: 62. Partly cloudy; numerous afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 74. Low: 60. Showers early; mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 79. Low: 58. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 81. Low: 63. Mix of sun and clouds.