Weather Alert: Winter weather targets Kansas Thursday

Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher says we've issued a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert Thursday afternoon through Friday morning due to winter weather that's on the way.

Tonight, the sky will become mostly cloudy and our lows will drop into the teens and 20s.

Tomorrow, the winter weather will arrive. This will move into southwestern Kansas as light snow by 8-9 a.m. This will turn into a sleet/wintry mix in the western half of the state through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

By Thursday evening, around 6-7 p.m., a rain/freezing rain/sleet mixture will be possible in central Kansas. That mix will continue into the early overnight hours, turning into rain by early Friday morning. Rain will continue through the first half of the day on Friday, mainly for central and eastern Kansas as the system moves to the east.

By the time the rain/snow/sleet comes to an end, western Kansas could get up to about 2" of snow/sleet accumulation. Central Kansas' primary concern will be ice, with accumulation of 0.1-0.2" possible.

Highs will rebound back into the 40s Friday, we'll stay there on Saturday, but we'll drop back into the 30s on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. Low: 21.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a rain/sleet/freezing rain mix in the evening. Wind: NE 10-15; gusty. High: 35.

Tomorrow night: Wintry mix early, changing to rain overnight. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 31.

Friday: Rain in the morning, mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Wind: S 15-20; gusty. High: 44.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 31 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 40 Low: 24 Mix of sun and clouds.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 19 Mostly sunny; chilly.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy; breezy.