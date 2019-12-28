Weather Alert: Wintry for some, thunderstorms for others today

Rain and a few strong thunderstorms will continue for most of central and eastern Kansas today with rain changing to or mixing with snow across NW-Kansas. Rain and storms will move east through the afternoon and mainly affect areas east of the Kansas Turnpike later today. A few storms may become severe after Noon through 4 P.M.

By tonight, with colder temps behind the front, the chance for snow will continue for parts of northwest Kansas, tapering to flurries after midnight.

By the time the snow ends, 1-3" will be possible in northwest Kansas. Combined with wind gusts around 40 mph, blowing snow will reduce visibility. Northwestern Kansas could also receive up to a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation. Rainfall amounts for central and eastern Kansas may reach 1-2" in just at 24 hour period. Normal rainfall in Wichita for the entire month of December is near 1", so yes this storm is unusually in regards to the amount of moisture it will deliver to the area.

Temperatures will remain cold on Sunday and Monday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s most areas. A slow warming trend is expected through New Year's Day with highs reaching the upper 40s and 50s by 2020. Dry weather will persist through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Rain and storms likely. Wind: SE/S 10-20; gusty. High: 61.

Tonight: Rain ending, mostly cloudy. Wind: W/NW 10-15. Low: 32.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 40.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, then clearing. Wind: W 10-15; gusty. Low: 28.

Mon: High 42. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: High: 46. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.

New Year's Day: High: 54. Low: 29. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 33. Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 52. Low: 29. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 34. Partly cloudy, breezy.