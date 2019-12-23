Weather cooperating for holiday travelers in Kansas

The calm, warmer-than-average temperatures across Kansas continue through the week, making travel conditions just about ideal for anyone driving home for the holidays anywhere in the Sunflower State.

Storm Team 12 says a white Christmas is out of the question for Kansas with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s with sunshine and south winds.

While conditions should cooperate, travelers will want to give themselves extra time to reach their destinations Tuesday as Christmas Eve is one of the year's busiest days on highways.

Christmas Eve is also the busiest day for flyers trying to get home for the holidays. But as with Kansas roads, conditions should be ideal for people flying into or out from Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

A cool down follows the holiday, but into early next week, high temperatures aren't forecast to dip below the 40s.