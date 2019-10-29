Weather forces Luke Bryan to move Farm Tour from Louisburg to KCMO

First rain, now snow.

Weather is proving to be not such a good thing for Luke Bryan and his 2019 Farm Tour.

The country singer, known for hits such as "Rain is a Good Thing," was forced to postpone his concert in Louisburg, Kan. on Oct. 3 after heavy rains made it too wet for his crews to load in equipment at a local farm.

Bryan rescheduled the concert for Wednesday, Oct. 30 in back in Louisburg, but now, the concert is being moved due to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. due to inclement weather.

"All previously purchased tickets for Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 will be honored at Sprint Center. All tickets for both the floor and seating bowl will be general admission (GA). Guests may line up for GA wristbands starting at 2 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 pm," said an update on Bryan's website.

Concertgoers faced a similar situation earlier this month in south-central Kansas when rainy weather forced Bryan to move his concert from Douglass to Hutchison.