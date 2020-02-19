Accumulating snow for parts of Kansas later today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker moves in today bringing snow to western Kansas, especially this afternoon. Farther east it will be dry, but cool with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Snow is a safe bet tonight across all of Kansas and accumulation looks likely. The heaviest snow will fall on western Kansas where 2-4” of accumulation is possible. Lighter amounts are expected in the Wichita area, generally 1-2”, however the Thursday morning commute should be snowy and slower than normal with temperatures in the middle 20s.

After a break in the action on Friday, a second storm system moves in on Saturday and Sunday. However, this weather maker will have warmer air to work with so our weekend looks wet and not white.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. High: 43.

Tonight: Occasional light snow (1-2”). Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Snow early, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-15. High: 34.

Tomorrow Night: Clear and cold. Wind: W/S 5-10. Low: 18.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 34. Sunny; not as cold.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 45. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 34. Breezy with rain and thunder.

Mon: High: 52. Low: 34. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 46. Low: 22. Breezy with a chance of showers.