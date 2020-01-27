Weather maker brings winter back to Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a quiet start to the work week, but that will soon change as another weather maker moves our way. Today won’t be quite as warm as Sunday, but afternoon highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are 5 to 10 degrees above average.

A storm system moving across Oklahoma tonight and Tuesday will bring a round of freezing rain, sleet and snow to Kansas, especially areas south of I-70. Southwest Kansas should see mostly snow with 4-8” of accumulation possible while areas farther east, including Wichita will see a wintry mix with much less snowfall, if any at all.

The remainder of the work week looks tame with passing clouds and above average temperatures. However, the weekend promises to be unseasonably warm as highs climb into the 60s and 70s!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 50.

Tonight: Cloudy; wintry mix after midnight. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Wintry mix changing to snow. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 35.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 23.

Wed: High: 42. Low: 26. Mix of sun and clouds.

Thu: High: 47. Low: 27. Mix of sun and clouds.

Fri: High: 45. Low: 26. Becoming mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 54. Low: 37. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sun: High: 67. Low: 41. Mostly sunny; unseasonably warm.