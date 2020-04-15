Weather maker moves in Thursday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another unseasonably cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, a small warm-up is headed our way and by Wednesday afternoon most of Kansas will be in the 60s.

Our next weather maker moves through Thursday into Friday. While it looks warm enough for mainly rain (and some thunder) in Wichita, parts of Kansas could be looking at another round of snow. While the precipitation will be light and won’t last long, a few slick spots are possible early Friday morning over northwest Kansas.

After a colder than normal work week, warmer weather is expected to return just in time for the weekend as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. Next week promises to be even warmer and eventually unsettled as showers and storms become possible to likely by mid-week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, slight chance of a shower. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; possible showers/storms. Wind: S/SE 15-25g. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Windy and colder with rain likely. Wind: N 20-30g. Low: 36.

Fri: High: 56. Low: 35. Showers early; then decreasing clouds.

Sat: High: 65. Low: 45. Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70. Low: 48. Mostly sunny; warmer.

Mon: High: 75. Low: 54. Mostly sunny and warm.

Tue: High: 77. Low: 55. Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of afternoon storms.