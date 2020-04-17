Weekend rain chance looming

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that some parts of the state will have a good chance of seeing some more rain, but the timing might work out so that daytime periods will be dry.

It will be dry overnight with mostly clear skies and lighter south winds. You might need to cover some sensitive plants with lows in the 30s, but highs on Saturday will return to the 60s. Clouds will increase during the day with scattered rain and some storms targeting the southern half of Kansas. Severe storms are unlikely and rainfall amounts will likely be under .50"

Decreasing clouds are expected by Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The winds should remain under 20 mph.

Expect warmer weather next week with more unsettle weather coming. Chances for rain and storms will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thunder. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 48.

Sun: High: 68 Decreasing clouds

Mon: High: 71 Low: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 73 Low: 50 Partly cloudy; isolated evening storms.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy; scattered storms.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 49 Becoming partly cloudy; overnight showers and storms.

Fri: High: 65 Low: 54 AM showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.