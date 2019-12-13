Weekend snow chance still in place

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that colder weather will be in place by Saturday morning. The chances for snow won't arrive until Sunday, and a few areas of the state will have some light freezing drizzle.

Clouds will be coming and going into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be down in the 20s and 30s with north winds. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will die down from the north.

Chances for snow will start Sunday morning in west central and north central Kansas. During the afternoon, some light freezing drizzle will develop along and southeast of the Turnpike. Farther west and north, it will continue to be light snow. Highs will be in the 20s and low 30s. Ice accumulation is NOT expected.

The snow tapers off Monday morning with some 2-4 inch amounts from western Kansas up through Hays and Salina. Wichita will see less than 1 inch of snow with the approaching storm.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: W/N 10-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; colder. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: E 10-15. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 31 Cloudy; some light freezing drizzle possible.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 23 AM light snow, then mostly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 21 Sunny

Wed: High: 54 Low: 26 Sunny and breezy

Thu: High: 53 Low: 36 Partly cloudy and windy.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 34 Decreasing clouds.