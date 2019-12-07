Weekend warm-up then into the freezer next Monday

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says get out and enjoy our unseasonably warm weekend because gusty northerly winds of change will be blow winter's chill back into Kansas Monday.

After a cold start Saturday morning, afternoon highs will soar back into the 50s as gusty southerly winds blow warmer air back into Kansas under a mostly sunny sky.

Look for a few passing clouds tonight along with decreasing winds and lows in the 30s.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with lighter winds and highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will roll in late Sunday but we'll stay dry.

A sharp cold front will race into our region Sunday night. Gusty northerly winds behind the front will blow MUCH colder air into Kansas early next week dropping afternoon highs back into the 30s to around 40 Monday.

A few sprinkles or flurries will be possible as the front flies through Monday too but we won't see any significant accumulation.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Sunny, breezy, warmer. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 54.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-15. High: 57.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: SW/NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 36.

Mon: High: 41 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy, colder, falling temps PM.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 22 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 26 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 30 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 31 Partly cloudy.