Weekend weather maker looks windy and wet, but not white

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a clear, but very cold start to our Friday. Wake-up temperatures in the teens feel like the single digits, but they will eventually climb into the 40s on Friday afternoon under bright blue skies.

Warmer weather moves in this weekend. Highs on Saturday should soar into the 50s and 60s under mostly sunny skies as our next weather maker is not expected to move through until Sunday.

With warmer air to work with, most of the precipitation on Sunday will be wet and not white. In fact, don’t be surprised if you hear some thunder on Sunday afternoon across eastern Kansas. However, nothing severe is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny; not as cold. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 47.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; mild. Wind: S 10-20. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 46.

Sun: High: 58. Low: 38. Breezy with rain and thunder.

Mon: High: 54. Low: 33. Clearing skies; windy and cooler.

Tue: High: 42. Low: 20. Breezy with a chance of rain/snow showers.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 21. Few flurries, otherwise cold and windy.

Thu: High: 45. Low: 24. Mostly sunny, not as cold.