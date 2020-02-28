Welcome spring for the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that very warm weather settles in for the weekend. Temperatures are going to be about 15 degree warmer than normal for much of the area.

Expect a clear sky into Saturday morning with lows near freezing. Light winds will turn quite gusty for the afternoon. South winds could gust as high as 35 mph in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be up around 70 for most of the state.

Look for warm weather to continue on Sunday. There will be a few more clouds at the end of the weekend. The winds will die down and turn to the north later in the day.

Expect cooler weather early next week, but for much of the state, it stays dry. Highs will be in the 40s on Monday and then warm into the 50s for Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: NW/S 5-10. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 46.

Sun: High: 72 Turning mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 49 Low: 37 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 53 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny and mild.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny and warm

Fri: High: 63 Low: 36 Sunny and breezy.