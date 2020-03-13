Welsey Medical Center confirms first presumptive positive case of coronavirus

Wesley Medical Center confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus Friday.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Thursday night, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment notified them of a person who is presumptive positive for COVID-19.

"We had already activated protocols for handling COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patient and following precautions to ensure the safety of our patients, colleagues and visitors," said Dave Stewart, Market Director of Marketing and PR.

Wesley Medical Center says they've instituted visitor restrictions which is normal protocol during heavy influenza outbreaks.

Visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow visitors to be screened. There are positioned supplies at points of entry, so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients.