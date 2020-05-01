Wesley Healthcare to allow limited visitation, ease restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Wesley Healthcare plans to allow limited visitation and ease restrictions as Kansas passes the anticipated peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing is still an important tool in controlling the spread of the virus, so waiting rooms and other visitor areas will remain staged to promote proper social distancing throughout the facility. The hospital cafeteria will continue serving only a “grab-and-go” menu, and seating areas will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Wesley says only patients with urgent medical needs should enter through the ER entrance. All other hospital visitors are asked to enter the hospital from the main Hillside entrance or visitor parking garage. Everyone who enters will be subject to masking and screening prior to entry, which includes a temperature check, to ensure that only those who are healthy enough to visit are allowed inside.

With elective surgeries and procedures scheduled to resume Monday (May 4), patients should also enter through the main entrance or visitor parking garage. Once screened, they can proceed to the north admissions office just down the corridor.

While many precautions will remain in place, including universal screening, masking and temperature checks at all public entrances, patients will be allowed to have one visitor at a time in the building between 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. No visitors will be allowed for patients in medical isolation or units where COVID-19 patients are housed. In addition, only patients will be allowed to enter Wesley’s emergency department.

All visitors are encouraged to use the main hospital entrance from Hillside and the visitor parking garage, open 24 hours, or the critical care/Building 7 entrance near Central and Rutan, open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We understand how difficult it has been for families to be unable to visit their loved ones while they have been hospitalized,” Wesley CEO Bill Voloch said. “That is why we have decided to allow one visitor per patient at this time. We will, of course, be maintaining our no-visitor policy for patients in medical isolation and our COVID-19 unit, as well as our emergency department.”

In addition to one visitor per-patient during visiting hours, Wesley will continue to allow:

• One parent or guardian to spend the night with a pediatric or neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patient

• One support person for women in labor and patients with disabilities or impairments, who can

remain overnight

• One advocate for surgical patients

Exceptions to the visitor policy may be made on a case-by-case basis in end-of-life situations.The one-visitor policy includes a single visitor being allowed entry into the hospital at any given time.

Wesley will continue to monitor and review its visitor policies as the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve.