Wesley Medical Center begins additional screening for coronavirus

Wesley Medical Center has already implemented additional screening measures at all four of its emergency departments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting on Monday, the hospital will implement the additional screening at both the main Wesley campus and the Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER. Visitor restrictions will also be enforced.

Screenings will happen at the main entrances and ER entrances while other entrances will be closed.

Currently, no Wichita hospitals are treating any patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. No cases have been confirmed in Kansas, but two people are under investigation for the virus.

Screening is different from testing for the virus. Hospital staff will simply ask a patient a series of questions that could flag whether there was potential exposure to the virus.

Friday afternoon, Wesley confirmed it did have a patient arrive at the main campus that met certain criteria to be further screened for coronavirus. That person was initially screened by EMS. We do not know if that person has been or will be tested.

When a person meets certain criteria during the screening process, they are given a mask and the hospital is notified.

If testing is for the coronavirus is done, the test will be sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for confirmation.

State health officials maintain the risk is low for Kansas.