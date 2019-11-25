Wesley Medical Center introduces facility dog for children's hospital

Wesley Medical Center Monday introduced its newest employee, Carl, a facility dog that will serve at Wesley Children's Hospital.

Carl is there to help normalize the hospital experience for young patients, making the atmosphere more homelike. He'll also help prepare children for different things they see at the hospital. For Carl, this includes playing the role of "patient."

"it is trained to model some of these procedures, so if you are concerned about having a sonogram and you watch the care providers do that on a dog, it might make it a little easier for you to lay on that table for your sonogram," Kansas Children's Foundation Executive Director Celia Cayless says.

Like other employees, Carl will work 40 hours per week, will have vacation days and will go home at nights.

