Wesley Medical Center prepared for potential cases of coronavirus

Wesley Medical Center gave an update Thursday afternoon on how prepared it is for a coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Lowell Ebersole, DO, Wesley Healthcare’s Chief Medical Officer, said the preparations began 4-5 weeks ago when the hospital first began to hear about the coronavirus spreading outside of China.

Ebersole said preparations began with screenings in the emergency rooms for any patients who traveled outside of Wuhan, China. That expanded 2-3 weeks ago for any patient who had traveled out of China altogether.

Ebersole said hospital staff continues to meet on a regular basis and have almost daily calls for a potential coronavirus case at Wesley.

"One of the things that ironically has come out of this is that many of the surgical supplies including the M95 masks, the vast majority of manufacturing are in Wuhan, China," said Ebersole. "So that has created some significant concern in the health care world and the general public."

Ebersole said it is very confident there are enough supplies at Wesley to protect patients and staff.

He also said the best way to reinforce against the virus is to wash your hands.