Wesley Medical Center staff rallies to say 'thank you' to community

Workers with Wesley Medical Center on Thursday stood outside the hospital to thank the community for social distancing, as well as for food brought in from local restaurants to feed the staff.

Among the positive indicators that social-distancing efforts are working is a recent decline in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

"We're just out here today, thanking Wichita as they've thanked us so many times," Wesley Medical CEO Bill Voloch said Thursday afterning, joining hospital staff in waving to passing vehicles and displaying appreciative signs.

While efforts have paid off so far, Voloch says "we're certainly not out of the woods yet," and need to continue to social distance.

Voloch also pointed out that the hospital is seeing many patients delaying care unnecessarily. If you're really not feeling well and especially if you're facing an emergency, Wesley says the hospital is safe and you shouldn't put off getting the care you need .

Wesley has also allowed some visitors back into the hospital.