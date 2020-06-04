Wesley Healthcare teams up with Wichita State University for Covid-19 virtual town hall

Wesley Medical Center and Wichita State University are teaming up for a virtual town hall at 2 p.m. Tuesday to help answer any questions the community may have regarding Covid-19 and how to keep families safe as state and local restrictions continue to ease.

A panel of four medical experts will be answering questions during the live stream, available on WSU’s YouTube channel at wsu.news/YouTube.

The panel will include:

• Camille Childers, RN, Director for Student Health Services, Wichita State University

• Angi Gragg, Director of Wesley Children’s Hospital

• Teresa Lovelady, MSW, MBA, President and CEO, Healthcore Clinic, Inc.

• Tom Moore, MD, Infectious Disease Consultants and Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Wesley Healthcare