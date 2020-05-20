Wesley Woodlawn begins surgical, procedural and inpatient services

Wesley Woodlawn will immediately begin offering surgical, procedural and inpatient services on a limited basis.

Inpatient operations were suspended at the facility on April 10 due to COVID-19, leaving only the emergency room open.

The facility began reopening its surgical suites, cardiac catheterization labs and electrophysiology (EP) labs Wednesday morning, as well as one inpatient care unit.

“We’re excited to begin relaunching services here at Woodlawn, but we’re taking this one step at a time to ensure that our hospital can be as efficient and effective as possible,” said Tripp Owings, CEO of Wesley Woodlawn. “We will monitor utilization and community need carefully, and continue to adjust capacity as needed.”

Inpatient care will be offered seven days a week, with surgical and procedural services only being offered a few days each week.

Wesley Woodlawn and the Wesley Medical Center on Hillside continue to screen and mask everyone entering its facilities. Surgical patients will be tested for COVID-19 at least up to 72 hours before their surgeries.