Wesley Woodlawn Hospital to temporarily suspend inpatient services

Wesley Healthcare has announced it will temporarily suspend inpatient services at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in order to best deploy the health system’s staff and resources to meet the needs of the community during the outbreak of COVID-19. The Wesley Woodlawn Hospital Emergency Room will remain open. This suspension of services only affects the inpatient services we provide for the community.

Suspending inpatient services at Wesley Woodlawn will allow Wesley Healthcare to move key clinical staff and physicians to Wesley’s Hillside campus, which is leading the health system’s COVID-19 response. Wesley Woodlawn’s emergency department, imaging services and laboratory services will remain open to serve the community.

The measure is expected to last approximately 60 days.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make,” said Bill Voloch, president and CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “However, given the circumstances, we feel this is the right thing to do for our community. By adding additional resources and personnel at the Hillside campus, we can better prepare ourselves for peak patient volume, which we expect to occur later this month.”

Employees at Wesley Woodlawn will be redeployed to the Hillside campus whenever possible, said Tripp Owings, CEO of Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER.

“With the current COVID-19 crisis placing more demands on the Hillside campus, it seemed to make sense to consolidate our resources as an organization to make the most of the expertise our colleagues have to offer,” Owings said. “This is a temporary suspension, and area residents can rest assured that our ER will remain open to assist those with urgent medical needs.”

Colleagues who cannot be redeployed will be eligible for HCA Healthcare’s Pandemic Pay Program, which guarantees colleagues 70% of their normal income for up to seven weeks. Employees also can use accrued PTO hours to bring their compensation to 100%, if desired.

New patients arriving at Wesley Woodlawn will begin transferring to the Hillside campus beginning Friday evening, and existing patients will be transferred on Monday.

Wesley’s Hillside campus remains fully operational and is accepting patients. Wesley West ER, Wesley Derby ER, and Wesley Woodlawn ER will continue to operate normally as well.

“I know that every one of our colleagues here at Wesley Woodlawn will continue to do everything they can to help during this pandemic,” Owings said. “I’m so proud of everyone here and the contributions they will continue to make for our community during this challenging time.”

Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER is a 99-bed facility located at 2610 N. Woodlawn, near K-96 in northeast Wichita.