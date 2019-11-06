West Side Athletic Field Partnership between City of Wichita & Friends University

An agreement was reached today between the City of Wichita and Friends University regarding the West Side Athletic Field. Friends University will make improvements to the field that will include installing artificial turf on the infield which is more than a $300,000 investment paid for by Friends. In exchange for this, they will have access to the field for their collegiate baseball games, practices and potential tournaments. The City will still continue to use the field for league play as well as field rentals to USD 259.

The West Side Athletic Field is currently used May through July for City summer league baseball, March through May for USD 259 high school baseball games and for occasional overflow games to support a South Lakes weekend tournament. Friends University’s use of the West Side Athletic Field will not interfere with any of the current uses and will allow Friends to use the field for their collegiate games and practices, tournaments for local and visiting teams and for clinics, leagues, instruction and athletic activities for all ages.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with the City of Wichita,” said Dr. Rob Ramseyer, Friends University Athletic Director.

“West Side Athletic Field is close to Friends so it’s a very convenient field for games and practices. Having artificial turf will allow us to play and schedule our tournaments and games without as much worry about the Kansas weather. And the more attractive we make our facilities, the greater our opportunities become to fulfill our mission.”

“Friends University is beyond excited to partner with the City of Wichita on this project,” said Dr. Amy Bragg Carey, Friends University President. “We have been looking forward to this project for several months now. This seems to be a win-win for both the City of Wichita and Friends University.”

“This is a win-win for the community,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell. “We’re thrilled to work with Friends University to provide a space for their collegiate games and activities, and are thankful for their investment back into the West Side Athletic Field.”

“City of Wichita park and Recreation is a leading provider of quality of life amenities and creating community through people, parks and programs,” said Park and Recreation Director Troy Houtman. “We’re happy to provide a space for Friends University and create positive memories for the students, faculty, staff and fans through this amazing partnership.”

“We are very thankful for this new partnership,” said Friends Baseball Head Coach Adam Neisius. “The athletic department has been going in a positive direction with our new administration. We are looking forward to our first practice on the new field this spring.”

