Western Kansas Community Foundation gets a Helping Hand

Food drives, fundraisers, GoFundMe pages. All of those and more have been used to help people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many, it's scary...

How do you feed your family?

When can I expect my employment check?

But, there is hope because Kansans care. The Western Kansas Community Foundation has seen the impact first hand. Since they’re working to give Kansans hope, we decided to give them a helping hand.

That’s because money has stopped coming for many families. No money can mean no food on the table.

"Critical services like food and household items,” said Conny Bogaard with the Western Kansas Community Foundation. “There's still a need for cleaning supplies as well. The food pantries are seeing an increase in need for food boxes."

Recently, the WKCF has an idea to help one of the areas of the state hardest hit by coronavirus.

“We just did a fund drive for all the non-profits that we serve in our 15-county area in Southwest Kansas,” Bogaard said. “That was all online, so people could give to our website to the agencies in our area that are delivering critical services."

100% of the donations went to non-profits in Southwest Kansas counties. Places like Ford and Finney Counties, where COVID-19 numbers are among the highest in the state.

“Here in Garden City, we're in the middle of a massive outbreak,” Bogaard said. “We may well be at the highest rate now statewide.”

Governor Kelly has left the reopening process up to individual counties. Health officials say the virus is not done yet. Which means WKCF has more work to do.

Devaughn James Injury Lawyers and Eyewitness News are honored and excited to present a $1,200 helping hand to WKCF so they can continue helping others in the community.

"Oh my goodness, that is awesome! Wow you really took me by surprise. That is wonderful news. Thank you so much that is wonderful,” said Bogaard.