Fundraiser underway to assist non-profits helping those affected by COVID-19

Money has stopped coming in for many families. It has also stopped coming in for non-profits those families depend on.

(Western Kansas Community Foundation)

The Western Kansas Community Foundation had an idea that could help.

Earlier this week, the non-profit held a COVID-19 relief drive. Anyone who donated more than $15 was able to get a yard sign that says, "WE GOT THIS!" The drive raised $23,000.

"People have to stay home a lot and people feel disconnected a lot. We thought of this little campaign, selling yard signs with a motto that connects even while you can not see each other and be together," said Conny Bogaard, executive director for the Western Kansas Community Foundation.

One-hundred-percent of the donations will go to non-profits in 15 southwest Kansas counties.

You still have time to donate to the fund here.