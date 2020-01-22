Wet & snowy commute across much of Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a wet and snowy start to our Wednesday and you should plan on a slower than normal morning commute. Most of the accumulating snow is over, but area roads are slushy. Expect the rain and snow to come to an end by midday with better weather expected by the Wednesday evening drive.

The clouds will be slow to clear tonight and tomorrow and that will keep temperatures on the chilly side. Highs will be generally be in the 40s and a brisk breeze, at times, will make it feel even colder.

Warmer weather is headed our way this weekend. Highs in the 40s on Friday should climb into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday. We even have an outside chance of 60 degrees early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of rain and snow changing to rain. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S/NW 5-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; sprinkles/flurries. Wind: NW 10-20. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Partial clearing. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 28.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 26. Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 29. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 55. Low: 34. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 58. Low: 39. Mostly sunny; becoming breezy.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 30. Mostly cloudy and breezy; afternoon rain chances.