Wet and mild, but not wild, Memorial Day

Meteorologist Mark Larson says a slow moving cold front will make for a wet Memorial Day but it won't be a total wash-out.

Storms will continue, off and on, through Memorial Day afternoon. A few strong storms will still be possible but the threat for widespread or organized severe weather will be plowing away from Kansas. Highs today will only top-out in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Rain chances will end across western Kansas this evening but chances for more, off and on, showers or storms, will continue for the central and east Kansas Tuesday.

The slow moving front that's brought the wet and stormy weather to our region the last few days is expected to stall along the Missouri state line early Tuesday. Kansas will stay on the 'cool' side of the front, and the overall weather pattern, through most of the week ahead with highs in the 60s and 70s Tuesday to Friday.

A dry Wednesday will be followed by another storm chance Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers early; storms likely this afternoon. Wind: SE/NW 5-15. High: 71.

Tonight: Evening storms, showers late. Wind: NW/N 5-15. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: AM storms then mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow night: A few showers late. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 75 Showers early; mostly cloudy; evening storms.

Thu: High: 74 Low: 62 Mostly cloudy; breezy, a few late day storms.

Fri: High: 76 Low: 59 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy; evening storms.