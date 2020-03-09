Wet start to the work & school week.

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a wet start to the work week with widespread rain across central and east Kansas. Expect conditions to slowly dry-out by midday with some partial clearing as we head toward sunset. High temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will happen during the middle of the day followed by falling temperatures this afternoon. While the wind won’t be as strong as it was over the weekend, prepare for a gusty north breeze between 15 and 25 mph.

A minor, fast-moving weather maker will push through the state on Tuesday night producing some scattered rain showers, otherwise the next few days look relatively quiet. Warmer weather will also return to the area with highs generally in the 60s and 70s.

The next major weather maker is scheduled to arrive on Friday with widespread rain and thunderstorms for eastern Kansas while the western part of the state witnesses a cold rain changing to snow. While it’s too early to talk exact amounts (of rain and snow) this is appears to be a healthy system that will make a significant impact on the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain through midday; then mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S/N 15-25g. High: 61.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 65.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with rain showers. Wind: SE/N 10-15. Low: 48.

Wed: High: 72. Low: 45. Becoming mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 70. Low: 42. Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54. Low: 38. Breezy with rain and storms.

Sat: High: 51. Low: 35. Rain, mainly in the morning; windy.

Sun: High: 54. Low: 40. Partly cloudy.

