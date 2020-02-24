Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s a wet start to the work week, but the soaking rain from Sunday night promises to pack its bags and move-out by midday. Under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, temperatures will top-out in the low 50s which is near normal for late February.

Our next weather maker will invade the area tonight into Tuesday bringing a mixed bag of rain and snow showers to the state in addition to a strong, gusty, and eventually much colder wind. Highs in the lower 40s tomorrow will be replaced by highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday.

Some light snowfall accumulation is possible on Tuesday, mainly across north-central and northeast Kansas. However, only an inch or two is expected and travel problems should be kept to a minimum.

Warmer weather returns by the end of the work week and even more so this weekend. Highs in the upper 40s on Thursday will warm into the low 50s on Friday. Expect temperatures to top-out in the 50s and 60s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Rain during the morning; then mostly cloudy. Wind: N 15-25. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; few rain showers. Wind: NW 10-15. Low: 33.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow showers. Wind: N/NW 15-25. High: 42.

Tomorrow Night: Flurries; then mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: N 15-25. Low: 24.

Wed: High: 38. Low: 23. Mostly sunny; still cold.

Thu: High: 48. Low: 29. Mix of sun and clouds; warmer.

Fri: High: 52. Low: 31. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 58. Low: 37. Mostly sunny; mild.

Sun: High: 63. Low: 46. Windy and warmer.