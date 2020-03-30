Wet start to the work week

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says our next weather maker will move through the state later today and tonight bringing another round of rain to the region. However, the deeper moisture and unsettled atmosphere will stay to our south so while rain and thunder are likely this afternoon and tonight, heavy rainfall and severe storms are not expected. The lone exception is far southwest Kansas where a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out.

Cooler air will ooze into the state on Tuesday, however high temperatures are forecast to fall to near normal levels, generally in the 60s. Add in a lighter breeze and afternoon sunshine and tomorrow should be a delightful day.

After a quiet and warmer Wednesday, the next big event will take place on Thursday into Friday. Rain and storms are a safe bet by the end of the week and while severe weather is not expected at this time, we’ll need to keep an eye on this system for future forecast adjustments.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; rain by late afternoon. Wind: S 10-20g. High: 68.

Tonight: Occasional rain and thunder. Wind: E/NE 5-15. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Rain early, then clearing skies. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 45.

Wed: High: 71. Low: 52. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: High: 68. Low: 45. Mostly cloudy; chance of showers/storms.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 36. Showers/storms early; breezy and cooler.

Sat: High: 63. Low: 42. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 71. Low: 50. Partly cloudy.