Wet weather-maker on the way for the last weekend of 2019

Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Mark Larson says it'll be very warm, and dry, through the day after Christmas followed by a wet storm system that will pass through Kansas late Friday and Saturday.

We'll see a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with afternoon highs ranging from the mid 50s northwest to the mid 60s south and east where gusty southerly winds will top 25 mph at times.

Look for a few increasing clouds tonight with a fresh south breeze and mild low temps in the 30s and 40s.

Christmas Day will be warm and dry highs in the 50s and 60s and more gusty southerly winds under a mostly sunny sky by afternoon.

A west coast storm system will roll-out into our region Friday pushing rain/snow chances our way. Highs will drop into the 50s Thursday then tumble into the 30s and 40s this weekend behind the week's end weather-maker.

Rain's likely for central and western Kansas Friday with a rain/snow mix will be possible along the Colorado state line overnight. Rain could briefly change into a wintry mix for central and eastern Kansas by Saturday evening then turn to light snow/flurries before ending by early Sunday morning. The storm system will plow out of our state Sunday afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Christmas Eve: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 43.

Christmas Day: Decreasing clouds, windy and warm. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. Low: 36.

Thu: High: 55 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 38 Turning cloudy; evening/o-night rain.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 42 Periods of rain; breezy, colder.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 30 Becoming partly cloudy, windy and cold.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.