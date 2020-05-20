What can you expect? Questions answered following move to 'Phase 2' in plan to reopen KS

Friday (May 22) marks a move into a modified version of Phase Two in Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the state's economy.

This current, modified phase limits mass gatherings to 15 people, down from 30 in the prior version of Phase Two. In the current timeline of reopening the state, Phase Three could start as soon as June 8 with the state phasing out with many restrictions lifted as early as June 22.

Currently under Phase Two, larger entertainment venues, bars, nightclubs, swimming pools and summer camps are among businesses not yet cleared to reopen.

Businesses that can reopen Friday include movie theaters, bowling alleys, state-owned casino and museums. Organized sports can also continue, with some exceptions.

Whether it concerns your health or the reopening of the state's economy, many have questions about how they'll be affected over the next couple weeks Kansas will be in Phase Two and onward.

Question

If you're considered high-risk for COVID-19 and are afraid to return to work, can you continue to receive unemployment?

Answer

The short answer is "yes." The Kansas Department of Labor says you can refuse to work and continue to receive unemployment, but that is handled on a case-by-case basis and will take into consideration factors like whether your employer has made other options available like working from home and whether the employer has taken other precautions to protect workers.

Question

When are dog parks going to reopen in Wichita?

Answer

This is subject to change based on several factors, but for now, the answer from the City of Wichita is Monday, June 1.

Question

Will the bare-knuckle fighting championship initially scheduled for March at INTRUST Bank Arena still happen this summer?

Answer

The event, originally scheduled to March 14 was first pushed back until June 20. It's been postponed again and INTRUST says it's working with promoters to solidify a new date.

Question

Can the flu vaccine protect against COVID-19 and can Tamiflu be used to treat it?

Answer

No and no. According to researchers at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the flu shot offers no protection against anything but the flu and Tamiflu is designed specifically to attack flu-virus molecules, nothing else.

