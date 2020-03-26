What can you expect from stimulus plan? Questions on relief bill answered

The stimulus package meant to provide economic relief for American workers and families during the COVID-19 pandemic was passed by the Senate Wednesday night, moving to the House for consideration Friday. Passage in the House moves the bill to President Trump's desk and his signature sets wheels in motion for people to get money from the federal government.

Since our nation's leaders first began talks of a stimulus plan, an array of questions continue from people across the country. Everyone's story is unique, but every individual question essentially boils down to one: "What does this mean for me?

Question

How much will stimulus payments be?

Answer

For the majority of single adults, the answer is $1,200, if you make than $75,000 per year or less. There's $500 payments extra for every child in the household 16 and younger.

Question

Is the amount I could receive based on my income?

Answer

Yes, if you make $75,000 per year or less or if you and your spouse file as a couple and make less than $150,000 per year, you qualify to receive the full amount. A couple making less than $150,000 could expect $2,400, or $1,200 each. If you make more individually, or as a couple, amounts vary. Those earning $99,000 or more as a single person or $198,000 as a couple will not receive payments.

Question

What year of income is this based on?

Answer

The amount you could expect from the stimulus depends on your 2019 tax return if you've already filed for last year and your 2018 return if you haven't yet done so. The filing deadline for federal and state taxes is extended to July. If you haven't filed taxes for 2018, you can use a 2019 Social Security statement showing your income.

Question

How would I receive my money?

Answer

The payment will be deposited directly into your bank account if the IRS has done that for you in the past. If payments have gone out, but you didn't receive yours, you may get a notice in the mail. You'll then have to contact the IRS.

Question

Will the unemployed and those on disability or those who receive social security receive a payment?

Answer

Yes. If your earnings qualify you, you will receive a payment.

Question

If the package is passed by the House and signed by the president, when could you expect payment?

Answer

The word is payment would go out within three weeks of the stimulus bill's passage, but as of now, that's not set in stone.

Another big stimulus-related question concerns the extension of unemployment benefits. What if you've been on unemployment already, but your benefits ran out?

As written, you can reapply to receive the additional benefits by contacting the Kansas Department of Labor online: Kansasbenefits.gov.