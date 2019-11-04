What should you do with all of your leaves?

Autumn is here. And, across Kansas, leaves are changing color and falling. So, how do you clean them all up?

The K-State Extension Office says you shouldn’t put them in bags and send them to the landfill.

“All summer long, those leaves and trees are pulling nutrients and energy out of the soil to make the leaves,” said Matthew McKernan with K-State Research and Extension. “So by putting those leaves back at the end of the season, we're helping improve our soil health, therefore, improve our plant health as well.”

McKernan says mulching those leaves is the best option for your yard.

“It may take a couple passes and it may take raising your mower deck a little higher to be able to get over all of those leaves,” McKernan said.

He says you can also bag them with your mower, but don’t throw them away.

“We use those leaves as either a mulch for our flowerbeds or gardens or till those into the bare areas of our flowers or garden, maybe where we're putting annual flowers,” McKernan sid.

Whatever you do, don’t just leave them in your hard. Letting a thick layer of leaves cover your grass could kill it over the summer.

“A few leaves scattered here and there across the grass isn't going to hurt it, “ McKernan said. “But when the leaves cover the grass, it can actually kill it because it prevents sunlight from reaching the grass.”

McKernan says it is possible that drastic temperature changes, like what we’ve seen over the past few weeks, could damage the tree. But, you won’t know the extent of any damage until spring.