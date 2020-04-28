What does end of stay-at-home order mean for visiting loved ones outside home?

With precautions associated with stay-at-home orders and the fight against the spread of COVID-19, many haven't seen family or friends in-person outside the home in at least a month.

With Kansas' stay-at-home order set to end Sunday, does that mean it's safe to visit loved ones outside the home who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19?

Doctors advise practicing common sense. There are a few things Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease expert with Wesley Medical Center says you need to take into consideration before visiting family outside of your household when the statewide stay-at-home order ends, especially relatives like grandparents who more likely are in that higher risk for COVID-19.

"You're putting your loved one at risk," Dr. Moore says. "If you've gone out for errands and you haven't worn a mask, if you've been interacting with people other than your immediate family for the last two weeks, then there is potential risk that you might have the virus and be asymptomatic, and you could transmit it to your loved ones."

Dr. Moore says when the stay-at-home order ends, if you want to visit grandparents, you have to use that common sense.

"If you have been in quarantine for two weeks and you haven't had symptoms, that seems reasonable to visit your grandparents," he says.

Dr. Moore says if you know you've been in out of the house without proper protection, you could put family at risk.

"The virus is just so contagious, and that's the problem. We've had a significant number of people that are asymptomatic that are carrying this virus and transmitting it, and that's the main problem.

Part of the common sense approach, he says, is to wear a mask when out in public, and continue to practice social distancing.