What sports fans could see in Wichita this summer

The brand new Riverfront stadium sits finished.

"Our time will come. It's just not up to us to decide when that time is,"says Lou Schwechheimer, owner of the Wichita Windsurge.

However, preps continue inside the stadium.

"Whether it's 2020, 2021, we will be ready when the bell rings,"said Schwechheimer.

A simple hope as things begin to re-open and fans would be a plus.

Kevin Jenks, the director of the NBC World Series, says even half the amount of fans would be worth it.

"Now we are just hoping for baseball," said Jenks.

While specific dates of when we might see a game at the stadium aren't clear, basketball fans have something to look forward to. Wichita State officials confirm Wichita is now one of four potential host sites for the basketball tournament. As for fans at the games, if Wichita is selected, WSU says it would be up to county and health officials.

As for now, leagues and teams remain eager to play, but want to make sure its safe for everyone.

