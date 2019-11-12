What to expect as the impeachment inquiry enters next stage

The American public will begin to see and hear the first open door testimony in the President Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiry starting Wednesday morning.

It's after weeks of closed-door hearings by members of the U.S. House.

House Democrats launched the investigation in September after a whistleblower said President Trump sought Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden and threatened to withhold aid until the country did.

But this topic has become a revolving one in the class of WSU Political Scientist Dr. Neal Allen.

WSU Political Science Department Chair Dr. Neal Allen said, "It's really interesting to talk about either the presidential impeachment inquiry or the presidential election."

As their first two witnesses speak Wednesday, this is what he says to expect.

"Democrats are trying to get the two diplomats to say similar things publically than they said privately. We should expect the Republicans to try to criticize the two diplomates," he said.

This will also leave a lot of people tuning in for a look at the proceedings.

Vaughn Langley said, "I'll be glued to the TV. I was during Watergate."

Vaughn Langley, who supports the impeachment inquiry, has his Wednesday planned out.

"Because it's pretty important," said Langley.

Ahead of Wednesday's first round of public testimony, President Trump spoke Tuesday, taking aim at House Democrats leading the impeachment effort.

"Democrats in Washington would rather pursue outrageous hoaxes and delusional witch hunts, which are going absolutely nowhere," said President Trump. "Don't worry about it."

Eyewitness News asked a couple dozen people their thoughts regarding the impeachment inquiry.

While many wished not to speak about what they were feeling, others were staunchly opposed. But the most vocal and willing to talk on camera were in support.

Sheryl Connell said, "It can't happen fast enough. That's what I think, and I hope they lock him up. I think what he's been doing is criminal."

Manjur Alam said, "The only thing more troubling than Donald Trump himself, are the people that think he should still be in office."

Some people said they're still working to make up their minds when it comes to the ongoing investigation.

"I believe if there's nothing he can be scared of, then he can go through it," said Christian Bello.

Dr. Allen said most of what will come from the testimony would confirm information revealed from the closed-door hearings.

"Things we're already heard about from secret testimony that has been leaked, but there's always the chance that some detail will emerge," said Dr. Allen.

While Democrats will focus on President Trump, Dr. Allen said the GOP would have another target in mind.

"Try to say the words, Hunter Biden, as often as possible. Their story is Hunter Biden is the reason why any of this is happening," he said.

Although he said, the role of Kansas lawmakers will be minimal as these hearings proceed.

"Our [Kansas] Representatives are not going to be really big players in this story because there are other people doing that," Dr. Allen said. "But if we get to the point where there’s a vote on the floor, then everybody matters from every state."

Another witness will testify Friday.

Eight more are scheduled for next week.

Watch coverage of the hearings Wednesday on KWCH starting at 9 a.m.