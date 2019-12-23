What to look out for so you don't buy compromised gift card

For many last-minute shoppers, gift cards are easy options. But, as one local woman and the Better Business Bureau warn, the gift card could be compromised before it's used.

Elizabeth Mayer says she received a $100 Walmart gift card that only had $1.28 left before she even had a chance to use it. She printed out the transaction history that showed it was used while she was asleep.

The Better Business Bureau warns one tactic scammers use is taking pictures of gift cards and then putting them back on the shelf. With access to the bar code, they have access to the card balance.

This is what happened in Mayer's case.

"Management pulled the camera, and they saw this woman and her boyfriend or whoever with a cellphone, flipping through pictures. (They) showed the cashier a picture of the gift card, and the cashier scanned it and let the transaction go through," Mayer says.

She learned this scam isn't uncommon.

A second warming when it comes to gift cards are stickers that cover the PIN can be bought online, meaning scammers can scratch one off in the store and put a new sticker on the card.

"It's easy to get caught into the hustle of trying to get your shopping done. You go into the kiosk, maybe you're grabbing a few gift cards and you may not take the time to flip it over and see it's been tampered with," says Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau.

She says you should check out the sticker covering the PIN and if it looks tampered with, give the card to a store associate and pick out another one.

When it comes to selecting a gift card, Groene suggests taking one that's the farthest back on the shelf and harder for scammers to access. Finally, at checkout, grab a gift receipt. Retailers are more likely to help you if you have documentation.