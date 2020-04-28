What will lifted stay-at-home order look like for Kansas businesses?

Once the statewide stay-at-home order lifts in Kansas, what will that look like for businesses? Eyewitness News spoke with Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns about things they may want to keep in mind, and looked at transitions in other states where orders are lifted.

Dr. Minns says businesses need to continue what most of us are already doing with the order in place with cleaning, sanitizing, avoiding crowds and continuing to practice social distancing.

So far, neither the state of Kansas nor Sedgwick County has offered formal guidance on what business owners and operators need to do once they reopen their doors. That guidance from state and local leaders is expected later this week. In the meantime, we're taking a look at guideline laid out in other recently reopened states to get an idea of what to plan for.

Among the first steps for businesses preparing to reopen is figuring out how to enforce and maintain few customers at once.

Phase one of President Trump's plan to reopen keeps social distancing at the forefront. Businesses allowed to open in South Carolina, for instance, have to keep occupancy at 20 percent the normal limit.

With an emphasis on sanitizing, one major concern expressed at a Sedgwick County commission meeting last week with business leaders is how to make customers and employees feel safe about coming back.

Looking at businesses in other states, one solution has been through sanitizing regiment with some states insisting that businesses use guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Even with few people allowed at one time in a business, how can owners keep those people from at a safe distance from one another?

One solution is modified seating for customers in restaurants, one-way aisles to prevent face-to-face contact in stores and staggering restroom stalls for employees and guests.

At last week's Sedgwick County Commission meeting, most there to represent local businesses said they'd appreciate guidelines from the county. County leaders plans will be in place by the time the state's stay-at-home order is lifted, likely on May 3.