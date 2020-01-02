What you need to know about the new W-4 form

Some employees may start the new year by filling out a new W-4 tax form. It determines how much federal income tax is withheld from your paycheck.

Source: www.efile.com / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Tim Graham, a tax professional at R and J Salina Tax Service, says in years past when employees filled out a W-4 it was for an exemption, but that's not the case anymore.

"They eliminated the exemptions, so now they're trying to adapt the withholding criteria to the new tax return standards," says Graham.

The changes primarily impact those who are starting a new job, changing their filing or marital status, work two jobs, or own rental properties or investments.

Graham says some companies, though, may require employees to fill out the form just because it's new.

"Technically you should break even at the end of the year. You should get no money back, and owe nothing," he says.

As with all tax changes, Graham says the new form could actually complicate things for the average taxpayer.

"The everyday taxpayer is not going to know how to look at their total tax for the year and be able to figure out how much they need withheld from their paycheck every month," he says.

He says taxpayers will have to fill out a new form if they want their employer to withhold more from their paycheck, and they want a tax refund at the end of the year.

Find out more here: Understanding the 2020 Form W-4 and How to Use It to Calculate Withholding.