What's Going On and What More Can We Do' event brings together police, community

Wichita police held a city-wide event Saturday aimed at bringing together local law enforcement leaders and community members.

The event, "What's Going On and What More Can We Do," was held at the Wichita State University Metroplex, 5015 E. 29th Street North.

Members of the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, and Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office, Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County, were on hand to discuss current topics, trends, and concerns in the criminal justice system.

"Criminal justice involves many moving parts and can be difficult to navigate at times," WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. "The goal of the event is to build relationships and work with the community to provide understanding and clarity and learn where improvements can be made. We appreciate all the partners and their involvement."

It was a round table discussion where community members could move from station to station to either learn about the criminal justice system or provide their input of what they'd like to see done.

"This was a big push from Chief Ramsey with his reaching out to the community to make sure we are listening to people, things that may be missing and things we just don't know," said Captain Paul Duff.

"We'd like to see a number of things changed to make it easier for people to be processed through the justice system and not be such a burden on them financially and emotionally," said Eunice Malott, community member.

Police say the event was a continuation of other events they've had in the community like the Neighborhood Cookout.

