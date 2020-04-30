What's the plan? Wichita businesses prepare for end of stay-at-home order

With an assumption that Kansas' stay-at-home order will be lifted by Monday and a recommendation from the Sedgwick County Commission not to extend the local order further, businesses in Wichita share excitement to reopen while maintaining a focus on safe reintroduction.

When it comes to reopening, barbershops and salons are among the businesses needing guidance before attacking their plans.

"We're just hoping (Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly) lets us go back to work, hoping that she trusts in the community for them to take the right precautions," says Prime Time Barbershop owner Nelson Tovar.

Assuming that trust in the community such businesses the green light, Razor Smooth owner and barber Geneka Lindberg says she plans to open at 10 a.m. Monday (May 4) and "will work the full week straight."

At Sister Moses Boutique, owner Linda Burton and store manager Lyndsey Roman say they're ready to safely welcome customers.

"We've taken the step.I mean, we have the masks, we have the gloves, we have the hand sanitizer, we have everything," Burton says.

Central Standard Brewing is among local businesses, also looking forward to reopening, but sharing a different outlook on the governor's expected decision to end the stay-at-home order. With COVID-19 continuing to pose a serious public health risk, Central Standard Brewing co-owner Andy Boyd says the company won't immediately change what they're doing.

"We've decided to stay curbside delivery through the end of May," Boyd says. "That's just, you know, a personal decision. So, whatever they decide to do (Thursday evening) really won't have any bearing on us. Our staff is not comfortable opening up to the public at this point."

Whether or not they're making plans to reopen next week, business owners who spoke with Eyewitness News Thursday say their first priority has always been safety for customers and staff. They say that will continue to be the top priority.