Wheat crops in parts of KS ready for harvest, some cutting already underway

Entering the second full week of June, wheat crops in some parts of Kansas are ready for harvest, others are getting close to that point.

In Sumner County, farmers have already started cutting wheat, putting them ahead of many across Kansas.

Farmer Matthew Hiedman, who lives in Sumner County, spent Monday cutting wheat on land a mile south of the Kansas-Oklahoma border. In the early stages of harvesting, he says he's optimistic with this year's yields after the last couple were "a little rough."

Farmers further north have more time before their wheat is ready to harvest, as some of the heads on the crops are still green. Farmer Cy Cokely, who lives near Haven says he plans to start cutting next week.

Looking over his crop, he says he sees positive signs for a stronger. He says warm weather this week should dry up excess water.

"A slight breeze would be okay, but under 97, 95, 90 degrees would be just fine," Cokely says.

Once green areas in fields turn golden and the crops' heads start to tip over, Cokely says that's when farmers know it's time to get to work.

"Long days, but it'll last about two weeks. Then it's time to go home," he says.

The hope is that by the end of June, farmers like Cokely are wrapping up the wheat harvest with high yields and good commodity pricing.

