U.S. Treasury gives update on when you can expect stimulus money

One week after President Trump signed the $2.2 trillion stimulus package meant to provide economic relief for American workers and families during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department offers guidance on when you can expect to see the additional money in your account.

The treasury department says it will start mailing checks in mid April, starting with lower-income earners. The Internal Revenue Service says you should also expect your stimulus money faster if you have direct deposit set up through the IRS. If not, it could take several months to mail checks to everyone.

The stimulus package includes $1,200 checks for Americans making $75,000 per year or less, $2,400 ($1,200 each) for couples making up to $150,000, plus$500 for each child under 17. Amounts are reduced for people with higher incomes and those earning $99,000 or more as a single person or $198,000 as a couple will not receive payments.

The stimulus package includes an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits for laid-off workers.

The Kansas Department of Labor is hesitant to put a timeline on when Kansans waiting for the boost in unemployment can expect to see it.

We do know the department of labor will spend the next week sorting out final details with the federal government. After that, the department says it feels confident that the process will move quickly.

"I will say at an early stage the $600 is an area where we feel a little more confident in terms of how quickly we would be able to turn that around because that's based off a previous program that was in place in the great recession," says Brett Flachsbarth with the Kansas Department of Labor.