Where do I vote?

Tuesday is Election Day across the country, and here in Kansas.

In Kansas, the ballot includes mayoral races, as well as school board and city council positions. Among decisions for voters in Wichita is whether Mayor Jeff Longwell should continue leading the city or if challenger Brandon Whipple should become the city's next mayor.

November's election also includes a constitutional amendment question about changing how the state collects census information.

A question for voters in the Conway Springs school district also stands out with a question on an $8 million bond issue.

Remember to bring a valid photo ID with you when you vote.

You can find out where your polling place is using the links below.